February 17, 2023 - The Chatham County Police Department’s Marine Patrol is offering the state-mandated boater safety course required for everyone born after January 1, 1998, to operate any motorized watercraft in Georgia waterways.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) course will be offered throughout the spring and summer. The course is free and open to the public, and participants must be at least 12-years-old.
Participants will be issued a boater education card if they pass the exam given at the end of the class. Students must have a copy of their Social Security card or know their Social Security number in order to receive the card.
Class size is limited to thirty students, and registration is required for the one-day course. To register or to receive more information, please visit www.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com or call the Georgia DNR at 912-264-7237.
Classes will be held at the Moose Lodge at 2202 Norwood Avenue. Classes are from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., with a break for lunch.
Sessions are scheduled for:
- April 15, 2023
- May 20, 2023
- June 17, 2023
- July 15, 2023
- Aug. 19, 2023
- Sept. 16, 2023
