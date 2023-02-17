February 17, 2023 - The City of Savannah Office of Sustainability will host a community event in Savannah Gardens to provide energy-efficiency outreach and education to residents. The event will be held in the park of Savannah Gardens (520 E. Crescent Drive) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. There will be fun for the whole family, including a bounce house, music, food, and community resources.
At the event, residents can learn about FREE home-improvement programs to help them save energy. Improvements can be done in just a day. The programs are available to residents who rent or own their home, if they meet the program’s income requirements (household income at or below 200% of Federal Poverty Guidelines; information available at www.bit.ly/heeapincome).
“Those of us who live and work in Savannah are often burdened with expensive energy bills just from trying to stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer,” said Denise Cheeseman, City of Savannah Office of Sustainability Project Manager. “The Office of Sustainability is here to connect you with resources like Georgia Power’s HEEAP program, which can help you keep your home comfortable with less energy use. Saving energy can help save you money on your power bills, too. We hope to see everyone out at Savannah Gardens on the 25th to learn more and take advantage of this free program.”
Interested residents should bring a copy of their Georgia Power bill to the event. On-site assistance with the application process will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.