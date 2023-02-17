February 17, 2023 - The City of Savannah Office of Sustainability will host a community event in Savannah Gardens to provide energy-efficiency outreach and education to residents. The event will be held in the park of Savannah Gardens (520 E. Crescent Drive) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. There will be fun for the whole family, including a bounce house, music, food, and community resources. 

 

