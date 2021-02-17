February 17, 2021 - The Coastal Region Metropolitan Planning Organization (CORE MPO), the transportation planning agency for the Savannah urbanized area, is requesting the public to review and provide comments on a draft report titled: Amendments to FY 2018 – 2021 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). The report includes updates to highway, transit, bike/pedestrian, as well as other multi-modal projects in the Savannah area programmed to receive funds in fiscal year 2021.
Copies of the draft TIP amendment report are available for review at the Live Oak public libraries, the Chatham County - Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) office, the MPC website at https://www.thempc.org/Core#gsc.tab=0, and other public review agencies. Any changes to the TIP amendment report will be posted on the website.
The comment period began Feb.10, 2021 and written comments on the TIP Amendments will be accepted until the close of business on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Please send your comments to Alicia Hunter, Metropolitan Planning Commission, 110 E. State Street, Savannah, GA 31401, or via email at huntera@thempc.org.
CORE MPO will host one virtual public meeting to answer questions and accept comments on the proposed TIP Amendments in conjunction with the February 2021 CORE MPO Board meeting. Meeting time and link are listed below.
CORE MPO Board Meeting
Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021
10 a.m.
This virtual meeting will be conducted with Go-To-Webinar, so advanced registration is required.
For a complete list of public review agencies, additional information regarding the draft TIP amendments, and information regarding the virtual public meeting, call (912) 651-1476.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.