February 2, 2021 - To align with the Statewide Emergency Warning Test on Wednesday, the Chatham Emergency Management Agency will adjust the timing of the monthly scheduled test of Chatham County’s Emergency Warning Siren System to 9 a.m. instead of the normal 12 p.m. This is a one-time adjustment to align with the Statewide Emergency Warning Test.
At 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, Chatham County residents will hear a one-minute emergency tone from the various sirens located throughout the county. This monthly test is necessary to ensure that the Emergency Warning Siren System is functioning properly. The City of Tybee Island will conduct their test simultaneously at 9 a.m. This is a one-time adjustment. The March test will return to the normally scheduled time of 12 p.m.
In the event of poor weather conditions such as rain or overcast weather, the siren test will be rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
To learn more about the Chatham County Emergency Warning Siren System, visit www.ChathamEmergency.org.
