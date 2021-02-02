February 2, 2021 - State Representative Carl Gilliard (D-Garden City) will serve as the keynote speaker at a Hunter Army Airfield Tuttle Army Health Clinic event on Thurs., Feb. 4 at 8:30 a.m. in Savannah.
During Rep. Gilliard’s keynote address, he will recognize first responders for their service in the areas of family medicine, flight medicine, pediatrics and behavioral health. He will also highlight their performance of 86,000 medical visits, 12,500 enrollees and administering more than 15,000 tests since the start of the pandemic.
For the 2021 – 2022 legislative session, Rep. Gilliard serves on the Appropriations, Creative Arts & Entertainment, Insurance, Interstate Cooperation, Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment, State Properties and Transportation committees of the Georgia House.
