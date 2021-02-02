February 2, 2021 – In a story that continues to evolve, the Chatham Transit Authority (CAT) Board of Directors will be hit with a letter Tuesday morning, seeking to re-instate Bacarra Mauldin as Executive Director/CEO of CAT, on the way from her new attorney.
Ms. Mauldin in now represented by Atty. Ed Buckley of Buckley Beal LLP of Atlanta, one of the state’s leading employment and civil rights law firms.
She was fired in a surprise move last Tuesday morning by six out of nine members of the CAT Board of Directors on a motion by Helen Stone, seconded by Tabitha Odell. For three of the six members voting to fire Mauldin, it was their first meeting as a Board member, yet they went along with the motion to remove her.
In an interview Monday, Buckley stated that the letter will be delivered Tuesday morning, and indicated potential legal action would be next.
Also on Monday, the Chatham County legislative delegation met with four members of the CAT Board up in Atlanta to ask them questions, and to review with them the provisions in the Act that which created the Authority including reviewing the role of the CAT Board.
Last Friday, in a Special Called Meeting, the Board named 33-year CAT employee Valerie Ragland as Interim CEO. Ms. Ragland was not previously a member of the senior management team of CAT, but worked on community outreach.
Meeting in person with members of the delegation in Atlanta were Helen Stone, Deidrick Cody, Chairman, and Clinton Edminster, Vice Chairman of the Board. Attending by phone was board member Michael O'Halloran.
State Rep. Ron Stephens, the senior member of the Chatham County delegation, chaired the meeting, with several members of the delegation in attendance, including State Rep. Derek Mallow who has taken on the issue of public transportation as an early focus of his first term in office.
The board members outlined the actions they took in removing Mauldin, “in very broad terms, given the limitations on them to be able to discuss a personnel action,” according to one person in attendance at the meeting. Each had prepared a statement.
And, the reps and senators voiced their concerns over the various happenings at CAT such as dysfunction, both between CAT’s management team and the board, and internal issues.
State Rep. Carl Guillard is expected to introduce a bill this week that would amend one of two pieces of enabling legislation that created the Authority. Gilliard’s bill is focused on the service delivery area of CAT – he wants service to be available countywide – to eliminate the ability of a municipality to opt out of service. But, because it is termed "local legislation" it has to have 100% support of all members of the delegation, in theory.
Another bill is reportedly in the works which would restructure the membership and appointments to the board, being studied in a bi-partisan effort. Stephens said that he is “seeking more information.”
Currently, the County Commissioners appoint five of the nine members of the Authority’s Board, giving them control of the Board. This is the second aspect of the enabling legislation.
But, there is also a third issue in the legislation that is at issue: the Chatham County Commissioners are the only body that can alter the Special Service Tax District (the SSD), and they control the taxation of any municipality that has CAT service. This is the determination on what a city or town is charged for bus service.
Currently, a municipality can opt out of having CAT service by a two-thirds vote of their city council. Pooler, for example, has refused bus service – opted out of the SSD – but thereby also eliminating the ability of many who might seek employment there to access jobs.
Guillard wants to change this control by a municipality– to allow the Authority to provide public transportation anywhere in the county where there is a demand and need for service.
There has also been discussions underway regarding expanding service in Garden City, which Mauldin was working on. But, the County Commissioners would have to approve that change to the SSD district lines.
The bottomline is whether certain Republican members of the delegation, including Sen. Ben Watson, State Rep. Jesse Petrea and State Rep. Bill Hitchens would go along with expanding CAT service into their districts in the Islands and the Pooler area.
Is Tabitha Odell A CAT Board Member?
Unresolved yet is the question of whether Tabitha Odell was legally appointed to the CAT Board on Jan. 15, and therefore able to vote to remove Mauldin. As reported by the Savannah Business Journal, the action was not on the agenda of the Commissioners’ Jan. 15 meeting.
Three commissioners have stated to the SBJ that appointing her was discussed in Executive Session, but only one member, Helen Stone, says that the Commissioners “opened the door” and took a “public vote” at the end of the executive session. And, that methodology is not consistent with Georgia Sunshine laws, in the opinion of a number of people interviewed.
The Georgia Attorney General’s office sent a letter to the County Commissioners on Friday giving them five business days to respond to a complaint filed that it was not a legal action.
If Odell was not legally appointed on Jan. 15, her second of the motion to fire Mauldin on Jan. 26 may be invalid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.