February 20, 2023 - Chatham County will host a workshop to update the Board of Commissioners on strategic planning and the fire fee.
The workshop will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 12 p.m. at the Commission Chambers, located on the 2nd floor at 124 Bull St.
