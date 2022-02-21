February 21, 2022 - The City of Savannah and the Park & Tree Commission joined with Windsor Forest Elementary, located at 414 Briarcliff Circle, Savannah, for an Arbor Day celebration on Friday, Feb. 18. The Arbor Day program included a presentation of the City’s Arbor Day Proclamation and a tree-planting ceremony.
Savannah has been named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation since 1985 in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management. This recognition is for the City’s continuing efforts to meet program requirements such as a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the foundation and the 150th anniversary of the Arbor Day celebration.
