February 23, 2021 - Last week, Savannah Police celebrated the graduation of 19 new officers. With over 20 weeks of training between the Georgia Public Safety Training Center and specialized SPD training, they are prepared and ready for duty. The ceremony was attended by Mayor Van. R. Johnson, II, City Manager Michael Brown, City Council members and SPD command staff members.
Graduates: Officer Angel Brigmon, Officer Olivia Buttner, Officer Sidney Delince, Officer Carlos Escobedo , Officer Jayda Furtado, Officer Nicholas Grasso, Officer Daniel Hayes, Officer Jose Hernandez, Officer Alexander Jensen, Officer Jared Lee, Officer Christopher Leguillow-Hawkins, Officer James Lovelace, Officer Jawaun Maxwell, Officer Courtney Metzger, Officer Mackenzie Randle, Officer Christian Reyes-Rosa, Officer Amber Smith, Officer Anthony Traniello and Officer Frank Vogel, Jr.
