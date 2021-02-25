February 25, 2021 - At the Feb. 25, 2021 Savannah City Council meeting, the Council approved the plan developed by Interim City Manager Michael Brown to move forward with hiring a national search firm to try again to hire a permanent city manager.
A new firm has been selected. Last year, after an extensive and contentious process, the Council decided that none of the three finalists had the skills the Council was seeking. When Interim City Manager Pat Monahan insisted on going back into retirement, former City Manager Michael Brown stepped up and has been filing the role.
After what have been reported to have been very contentious discussions again in executive session regarding a contract with a new search firm, Alderman-at-Large Kesha Gibson-Carter told Council members that she, "Did not want to participate in the process," at all.
She got off the meeting zoom call Thursday night when it was time for the discussion and vote. The final Council vote was 8 - 0 in favor of the plan and projected timeline that Brown had developed and provided Council members. (see linked file).
When the number of people voting was questioned, and the City Clerk stated that Carter had left the meeting call, Alderman Detric Leggett said, "She said she didn't want to participate in the process."
An attempt has been made to reach Ms. Gibson-Carter for a statement on why she left the meeting call before the vote, but was unsuccessful.
(0) comments
