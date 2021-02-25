February 25, 2021 – The Savannah City Council approved a two-year Memorandum Agreement regarding the share that Visit Savannah will receive from Hotel/Motel tax revenues received by hotels within the city limits.
The Memorandum of Agreement gives Visit Savannah 33.8% of all revenue, but includes far more oversight by the Savannah City Manager and the City than what has existed in previous agreements.
Included is the clear intent that the monies received are used purely for work and responsibilities of Visit Savannah, and not co-mingled with operating expense needs of the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce. And, there is a critically new component that requires VisitSavannah to develop a significant African American tourism promotion program.
Currently, the Hotel/Motel tax rate added to hotel bills is 6%.
Parties that receive funds from this add-on to hotel bills, which include Visit Savannah, the City of Savannah and the convention center, have asked the Chatham County Delegation to support increasing the tax by 2%, to 8%. However, sources state that the increase may not get out of the Georgia House in coming weeks, and may not be approved. State Rep. Jesse Petrea has confirmed with the Savannah Business Journal that he opposes the increase.
Some of the funds to be received, by agreement of all parties, are guaranteed to used to support the Tide to Town urban trail system and eco-tourism plans, and to improving River Street which has both electricity and lighting issues.
Atlanta Hotel/Motel tax rate is 7% and Fulton County adds 8% to each hotel bill, for a total of 15%, for a comparison. Georgia adds a state lodging tax of 4%, and a $5.00 per room tax to the bill. The state tax is the 45th highest in the U.S, according to NCSL, the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Visit Savannah would use the funds for promoting tourism, conventions, and trade shows by a qualified destination marketing organization designated by the City of Savannah; that a private sector nonprofit registered 501(c)(6) organization designated as the destination marketing organization (DMO) will be used for the City of Savannah, as defined by O.C.G.A 48-13-50.2(3), and in accordance with O.C.G.A 48-13-51.
The first step was the approve a Resolution to bring Savannah into the same category of “hub” cities rates, as established by the State of Georgia, which was eventually approved after about a two hour discussion.
Alicia Blakely made a motion not to approve the Resolution to adopt the resolution, saying, “until we get answers to questions that are not clear in this memorandum of understanding that I read.” It was seconded by Kesha Gibson Carter. The motion failed. And, in discussion it became clear that her objection was to the proposed Agreement with Visit Savannah, which was Agenda Item #41, not the item on the table.
Nick Palumbo moved to adopt the Resolution, seconded by Linda Wilder-Bryan.
Acting City Manager Michael Brown said the Resolution would bring Savannah into conformance with approximately 80% of other cities in Georgia, designating Savannah as a “hub” city in Georgia, and bring conformity in the language in adopting a rate. The main benefit is simplicity,” he said. “It is a simplified state statute.”
Bernetta Lanier said that she supported the increase, but said that she was concerned about $2 million to be used for a new national slavery museum, which she only learned about yesterday. “It would require more discussion, it is important that it be paused. I thought we were upfront on how it (hotel/motel funds) would be allocated.” Shabazz said that she was told about the idea only today.
Brown said there was no specific allocation to a museum. “The whole package is supported by the industry,” he said.
The Memorandum of Agreement with Visit Savannah passed 7 – 1, with Blakely voting against it. Kesha Gibson Carter was not on the meeting call at the time of the vote.
Visit Savannah, a registered 501(c)(6), will be designated as the destination marketing organization.
The Memorandum outlines that the City and Visit Savannah agree to the following:
- Visit Savannah will provide services including, but not limited to, marketing, public relations, advertising, and other services to promote tourism, conventions, and trade shows in the City. Visit Savannah will conduct convention marketing and leisure marketing, provide exposure in the local, state, national and international media and operate the Visitor Information Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and River Street.
- The City shall be represented on the Board of Directors of Visit Savannah by the Savannah City Manager or their appointee and a City elected official who shall serve with full voting rights and all privileges.
- Visit Savannah shall implement and provide a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Plan that develops strategies to attract minority visitors and group conventions, promotes tourism-related minority-owned businesses in Savannah, and highlights cultural heritage attractions significant to minority communities (including, but not limited to, Savannah’s Black, Jewish, Indigenous, Hispanic, and female populations). The plan shall be provided to City Council within 6 months of this agreement.
- Visit Savannah shall designate a full-time staff member whose duties shall include, but not necessarily limited to, the implementation, oversight, and updating of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.
- The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Plan shall be reviewed and updated annually by the Visit Savannah Board of Directors. The plan and its progress will be provided to the City Manager with year-end Business Plan results. Visit Savannah shall present that plan annually during a meeting of City Council.
- A marketing program and budget for Visit Savannah shall be approved by the Board of Directors of Visit Savannah, in order to comply with the requirements of O.C.G.A. 48-13- 51.
- The marketing program and budget shall be provided to the City Manager no later than December 1 of each year for the upcoming year starting the following January 1.
- The Visit Savannah marketing plan and budget shall include the following: A. Line-item details by major work programs areas with explanations supporting proposed line-item expenditures. B. Proposed expenditures in the budget plan matching the estimated revenues for the year. C. A detailed explanation of all Visit Savannah costs allocated for the services shared with or provided by the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, including but not limited to occupancy and share of salaries.
- The marketing program, which will be directly related to the budget above, will include the following: A. Annual goals for Visit Savannah; and B. Measurable objective and strategies to achieve the objectives.
- The City will pay Visit Savannah for tourism and convention promotion services a monthly amount which will be specified prior to January of each year and which is 33.8% of the total estimated Hotel/Motel Tax receipts for each year.
- All payments will be made by the tenth working day of each month. The City shall furnish a statement each month to Visit Savannah which shall show the total amount of Hotel/Motel Taxes received during the previous month and cumulatively for the year. The revenue estimates upon which the monthly payments are to be based will have been mutually agreed to as part of the City’s and DMO’s budget preparation process previously referenced. When the final tax collection figures are available following the conclusion of the budget year, the City will make an additional payment to Visit Savannah, or Visit Savannah will refund monies to the City, such the City’s payments to Visit Savannah equals 33.8% of the total Hotel/Motel Taxes collected for the year.
- Visit Savannah will maintain separate and verifiable accounting records for all revenues and expenses including P&L statements as well as a Balance Sheet, which will be separate and distinct from similar records maintained by the Chamber of Commerce.
- Visit Savannah funds will be used solely to pay expenses related to the promotion of tourism, conventions and trade shows in accordance with the approved marketing plan and budget. All Visit Savannah revenues, expenditures, assets, liabilities and fund equity will be accounted for in a separate fund entity (hereinafter “Visit Savannah Fund”), which is distinct from the Chamber of Commerce’s operating fund, in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles applicable to not-for-profit organizations.
- Visit Savannah will provide a mid-year report to the City Manager on revenues and expenditures to date, work program achievements, and progress in meeting goals and objectives. These reports will be provided no later than August 1.
- In order to comply with O.C.G.A 48-13-51, Visit Savannah and the Chamber will provide to the City Manager within 180 days of the end of each year independently audited financial statements for the Visit Savannah Fund that will include a separate Visit Savannah balance sheet and statement of revenues and expenditures, plus a separate Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce balance sheet and statement of revenues and expenditures for the same time period. The intent is to clearly demonstrate Visit Savannah monies are separately accounted for and used exclusively for the advancement of Visit Savannah goals, strategies and tactics and that Hotel/Motel Tax revenues were used in conformity with State law.
- At the same time as the audit report, the DMO will provide detailed statement of revenues and expenditures for its operations on the same level of details as the approved budget comparing actual totals to approved. Upon request, Visit Savannah will provide a schedule of all staff positions, including those shared with the Chamber of Commerce, allocation percentage and salary range.
- This Agreement shall designate Visit Savannah, a registered 501(c)(6), as the exclusive destination marketing organization until December 31, 2023, after which this agreement shall be annual and shall automatically continue from year to year unless terminated after a written notice of not less than ninety (90) days before the annual renewal date. 12.
- This agreement goes into effect once the 8 percent collection period begins.
In the discussion about the Agreement, Blakely said that she objected to there not being a requirement to have more than one person designated to work on the program to create African American tourism. “This thing needs to be tweaked.”
She represents the City Council on the Visit Savannah board of directors.
But Brown said that this means one “high level” person in charge of it. “The entire organization has made a commitment to market this program,” he explained to her.
Mayor Johnson said that it was a positive step forward from the prior focus of Visit Savannah’s marketing efforts.
