February 28, 2022 - Chatham Area Transit recently increased the base pay rate of existing and new CAT Mobility paratransit operators, to make CAT more competitive in today’s labor market. The pay rate for full-time and part-time paratransit operators has been increased from $12.45 to $14.25 per hour.
Paratransit operators for the CAT Mobility service provide reservation-based transportation for individuals who are unable to use CAT’s fixed-route bus service. The increased pay is expected to help attract new operators, retain existing ones and alleviate some of the service disruptions operator vacancies have caused.
The increased pay rates were implemented as CAT continues to be impacted by an operator shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic. The impacts of vacancies, call outs, and reduced capacity on vehicles has resulted in disruptions and delays.
In addition to the pay increase, the CAT Board recently approved a $1,000 hiring and retention bonus for all positions as a way to address the issue. CAT also recently partnered with the Coastal Regional Commission to provide supplemental paratransit service.
“We are determined to provide the best possible service to our customers, while also recognizing the hard work of our employees, amid the continuing challenges posed by the pandemic,” said CAT CEO Faye DiMassimo. “This pay increase is well deserved and just one way in which we plan to accomplish this goal.”
More information about the paratransit positions and other CAT career opportunities can be found online at https://mss.catchacat.org/mss/employmentopportunities/default.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.