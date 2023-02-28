February 28, 2023 - The Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD) will host its third Advocacy Days March 7-8, 2023, to focus on advancing employment and to address sub-minimum wages for Georgians with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).
This year advocacy days is a hybrid event, where the events will take place over a two-day period, one day virtual and the next day in person at the Georgia State Capitol. Each event will consist of a virtual portion where topics and how best to prepare for advocating are discussed. The second day will consist of an in-person opportunity for advocates to meet GCDD staff and partners at the Georgia State Capitol to advocate for these issues in person.
“Advocacy Days are an opportunity for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), their families, and care givers to come together as a community to learn and educate legislators about issues important to them. Through these events, GCDD helps to create community engagement and support efforts to change public policy for the disability community,” said D’Arcy Robb, GCDD’s Executive Director. “With the advocacy momentum we have going into this legislative session, we think it is critical for self-advocates and families to be actively involved.”
Below are the 2023 Advocacy Days dates and times:
Advancing Employment First and Ending Subminimum Wage Day:
- Virtual Day 1: Tuesday, March 7
- In-Person Day 2: Wednesday, March 8*
(*Advocacy Days dates are subject to change based on the legislative session calendar.)
Doug Crandell, Project Director at Advancing Employment and Public Service Faculty at the Institute on Human Development and Disability (IHDD) at the University of Georgia, will be the featured guest speaker for the virtual Advocacy Day event on March 7. The purpose of GCDD’s Advocacy Days is to connect the IDD community with their legislators and to get elected officials in touch with their constituents who have disabilities to learn, to be educated, and more aware of issues and to pass laws concerning to Georgia’s disability community. The first advocacy day this past January focused on Inclusive Post Secondary Education (IPSE). GCDD saw participation from state representatives Kim Jackson, Katie Dempsey, and Houston Gaines. Advocacy Days two focused on waivers and wages for the IDD community and direct support professionals. Advocates connected with state representatives including Senator Sally Harrell, Mary Margaret Oliver, and Nan Orrock. Advocacy Days 2023 is the first time since 2019 that Advocacy Days has been in person at the Georgia State Capitol. State legislators are also set to participate this March. GCDD encourages attendees to attend both days, but attendance at the virtual event is not required for you to join them at the Capitol. To register for Advocacy Days 2023, click here. For more information, visit www.gcdd.org.
