February 28, 2023 - The Coastal Region Metropolitan Planning Organization (CORE MPO) is updating the Regional Freight Transportation Plan for the Savannah region (Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham Counties). The plan will provide a series of recommendations to address freight movement in the coastal region, including recommendations for infrastructure improvements and land use.
On March 6, the project team will host a virtual community meeting to share information about freight transportation to the community and gather feedback on early recommendations.
- Regional Freight Transportation Plan – Virtual Community Forum
- Monday, March 6, 6 - 7 p.m.
- Via GoToMeeting
- Register Here: https://bit.ly/3y1hL8N
- Meeting Purpose: To increase project awareness and to receive input and feedback about early recommendations to address the movement of freight in Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham Counties.
“Since the completion of the last CORE MPO Regional Freight Transportation Plan (RFTP) in December 2015, the Port of Savannah has experienced unprecedented growth.,” said Wykoda Wang, Director of Transportation Administration for the MPC. “Multiple factors are shaping current and potential future freight demand, logistics patterns, and network performance, so the Chatham County – Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission and CORE MPO are pleased to sponsor this important update.” The community is also encouraged to submit feedback online to identify challenges and opportunities as well as assist in developing recommendations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.