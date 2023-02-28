Screen Shot 2023-02-27 at 2.02.34 PM.png

February 28, 2023 - The Coastal Region Metropolitan Planning Organization (CORE MPO) is updating the Regional Freight Transportation Plan for the Savannah region (Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham Counties). The plan will provide a series of recommendations to address freight movement in the coastal region, including recommendations for infrastructure improvements and land use. 

On March 6, the project team will host a virtual community meeting to share information about freight transportation to the community and gather feedback on early recommendations.

