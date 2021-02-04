February 4, 2021 - This week Mayor Van Johnson introduced the Savannability task force, dedicated to making the City of Savannah more inclusive for residents of all abilities and ensuring everyone has equal access to opportunity.
"We're saying in a very real way that Savannah is willing to listen," Mayor Johnson said. "We're going to listen, and we're going to do what we can to improve the experience of people with different abilities in Savannah."
The Savannability task force members are Patti Lyons, chair, Neil Ligon, Angel Denardi, Patty Victor, Lois Modell, Anika Futch, Dr. Mark Johnson, Florence Bry, Brigitte Morrison, Ben Lewis, James Aberson, Brendan Ferrara, Paul Rockwell, April Lundy-Watkins, Valerie Ragland, Beth McIntosh, Richard Spivey, Sean Brandon, Dr. Dana Taylor, Martin Fretty, Melanie Wilson and Alicia Johnson.
"Our task force is comprised of people who are living with accessibility issues, or it's our daily life helping people get around barriers," Lyons, who is also the president of Senior Citizens, Inc., said. "We really have the people who are living it involved, and they are the ones who are guiding us. Without that expertise, we would just be pretending that we know what's best. I think that's a critical difference in this task force versus anything that's been done previously."
The group will work in subcommittees to study and suggest solutions for specific issues, like transportation and mobility, housing and employment.
