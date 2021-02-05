February 5, 2021 - Beginning Thursday, March 25 at 12 p.m., City of Savannah will be hosting “Increase Positive Buzz in the Community and Online,” a free online class offered by the Savannah Entrepreneurial Center and presented by community publicist Marjorie Young, who will share powerful tips on how to position yourself as the authority in your field, how to create brand ambassadors by forming an Advisory Board, and how to create a Repeatable Tagline™ that helps the positive buzz spread easier and faster.
This free online class will also be offered on June 24 at 6 p.m., Sept 30 at 12 p.m., and Dec 9 at 6 p.m. Registration is required and can be done on the City of Savannah website.
Marjorie Young is the founder of Carriage Trade Public Relations® Inc. and has been a community and SEO publicist for over 25 years. She is the author of Reputation Matrix™ and holds frequent PR bootcamps and monthly online coaching webinars that empower business owners and nonprofit organizations to take control of their PR, brand, and message.
The Savannah Entrepreneurial Center (SEC) is providing this class as part of its mission to increase local business creation and to support the economic empowerment of Savannah residents through the delivery of comprehensive business training and development services.
