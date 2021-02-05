February 5, 2021 - The Partnership for Inclusive Innovation is now accepting applications for its next funding cycle to support pilot programs that support innovation and opportunity throughout Georgia.
As part of this organization’s efforts to achieve inclusive innovation statewide, the Partnership can provide up to $250,000 to Georgia businesses, entrepreneurs and entities that that help foster access, growth, entrepreneurship and innovation across the state. The Partnership for Inclusive Innovation is a public-private partnership that launched in 2020 to lead coordinated, statewide efforts to position Georgia as the Technology Capital of the East Coast.
Interested applicants from Savannah may apply online between now and March 8 at PartnershipForInclusiveInnovation.org, and the selected pilots will be announced on May 5.
