February 8, 2021 - In a response to Bacarra Mauldin's attorney dated Feb. 4, 2021, Chatham Area Transit (CAT) Attorney Ty Butler of Bouhan Falligant says, "under no circumstances will Ms. Mauldin be afforded admission or access to any CAT facility," and recommends she schedule an appointment with interim CEO Valerie Ragland if she needs access.
Citing a "false premise" as Mauldin's reasoning to return to CAT, Butler maintains that the original vote to fire Mauldin was valid even without Tabitha Odell's participation.
Last week it came to light that Odell was not legally appointed to the CAT board, and despite that attended meetings of executive session and the board meeting where she seconded the motion to fire Mauldin.
Butler says it was valid for a variety of reasons, since it was approved by a 5-3 majority, not counting Odell's vote. According to Butler the purpose of a second is to "prevent time from being consumed by the assembly’s having to dispose of a motion that only one person wants to see introduced,” and given the majority vote there was enough board support to consider.
Closing the letter, Butler says "For the present, CAT remains willing to perform its post-termination duties to Ms. Mauldin under her contract, including paying her severance salary and benefits. Ms. Mauldin, in turn, is obligated to abide by that same contract. She is no longer a CAT employee, and she should not attempt to return to CAT premises without prior approval."
The full letter is attached.
