January 10, 2022 - Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Estella Edwards Shabazz, the City of Savannah and P3 Joint Venture Group will host community meetings on Wednesday, Jan. 12, to discuss the Fairgrounds project. The public is encouraged to attend the virtual meeting at 4 p.m. To attend the virtual meeting, residents must go to savannahga.gov/fairgroundsmeeting to RSVP. A meeting link will then be sent to the registrant’s email address.
An in-person meeting will also take place at 6 p.m. in the ballroom of the Savannah Civic Center. Attendees of the in-person meeting will be required to wear masks or face coverings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Anyone who cannot attend either meeting will be able to view a recording of both meetings online after they take place, via the City of Savannah’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
These meetings will outline the Fairgrounds project timeline, ongoing engagement and feedback opportunities, and current items that require additional public input. The meetings will also introduce the project partners, P3 Joint Venture Group, to Savannah residents.
Feedback and questions about the Fairgrounds project can be submitted:
- Emailed to FairgoundsProject@savannahga.gov
- Written on feedback forms available at the Tatemville and Liberty City Community Centers
As the project progresses, Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Estella Edwards Shabazz, the City of Savannah and P3 Joint Venture Group are committed to providing consistent project updates via the website, hosting numerous community meetings and attending neighborhood meetings to ensure a community decision-making process is incorporated into the Fairgrounds project.
