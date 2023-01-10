January 10, 2022 - The City’s Municipal Archives department and community partner, The Crusader Club, will host the District 6 Community Memory Event at the Crusader Community Center Friday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Savannah Community Memory Project aims to preserve and make accessible histories of communities missing from the City’s Archives to present a more inclusive and complete historical narrative of Savannah. By sharing your story with the Archives, your voice, images, and documents will become part of our collective memory, available to all who seek it. 

