January 11, 2022 - Chatham County will begin accepting applications for FY23 Blueprint Implementation Grants Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Blueprint grants are intended to support non-mandated programming and initiatives that directly align with the Chatham Community Blueprint and the priorities of the Chatham County Board of Commissioners.
Applications for eligible programs will be reviewed and competitively scored by a review committee consisting of county staff and representatives from key stakeholder organizations. Evaluation of each proposal will include return on investment and financial sustainability. The programmatic impact of each application will be evaluated to ensure that the deliverable, measurable objectives, and outcomes will effectively meet the County’s strategic priorities. The review committee will score and rank the applicant’s ability to deliver the intended results and the make funding recommendations.
Chatham County funds will be used to support organizations that address a data driven need of residents. Organizations possessing the capacity and demonstrating the ability to perform the scope of services contained in their applications are eligible to apply. Successful applicants will provide a description of programming which aligns with the stated priorities of the Board of Commissioners and the Chatham Community Blueprint. Complete transparency is expected with revenues, expenditures, and proposed use of funds. Only organizations that submit a completed application by the deadline will be eligible.
FY23 applications are due by midnight on Feb. 28, 2022, and must be submitted via the online portal at https://gn.ecivis.com/GO/gn_redir/T/1ajq942b0u3az with all required attachments and worksheets.
Funding recommendations will be presented to the Board of Commissioners by the County Manger as part of the annual budget process. Final awards will be approved by the Board of Commissioners as part of their adoption of the County Annual Budget in June. Awards may vary in amount and are subject to budget constraints. Awards will require execution of a one-year service contract with Chatham County with a defined set of deliverables and outcomes that align with the priorities of the Chatham Community Blueprint.
A workshop to provide overview of the application and respond to any questions will be conducted on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at 3 p.m. in the Chatham Commission Chambers (124 Bull Street, 2nd Floor). Interested persons should notify Tara Jennings for electronic invite at tgjennings@chathamcounty.org.
