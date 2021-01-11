January 11, 2021 - Local tag offices will be closed Jan. 13-18 while the state upgrades its motor vehicle system and for the MLK Jr. holiday.
“January birthdays and anyone with deadline-related title work should complete their business as soon as possible to avoid any problems,” Chatham County Tax Commissioner Sonya L. Jackson advised, “before the state system shuts down for a week.”
Online motor vehicle services, typically available 24/7 from the tax commissioner’s website at tax.chathamcountyga.gov, will also be unavailable as of 7p.m. Jan. 12 through 8 a.m. Jan. 19, when the tag offices will also reopen with normal business hours.
Tag Offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 18, to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Customer service is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays by calling (912) 652-7100 or via email to tax@chathamcounty.org for property tax assistance or to tag@chathamcounty.org for motor vehicle assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.