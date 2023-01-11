January 11, 2022 - The City of Savannah’s Sanitation Department is partnering with Glass WRX to create convenient glass recycling drop off locations throughout the community for residential use. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new program will take place Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Bacon Park Transfer Station, 6400 Skidaway Rd.

The City will debut an additional glass-only recycling container at the Dean Forest Road Landfill, 1327 Dean Forest Rd. More locations will be announced in February.

