January 11, 2022 - The City of Savannah’s Sanitation Department is partnering with Glass WRX to create convenient glass recycling drop off locations throughout the community for residential use. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new program will take place Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Bacon Park Transfer Station, 6400 Skidaway Rd.
The City will debut an additional glass-only recycling container at the Dean Forest Road Landfill, 1327 Dean Forest Rd. More locations will be announced in February.
Residents are encouraged to visit either of the two locations to transport and dispose of glass recyclables at no additional cost. This program will help remove glass recyclables from the City’s current single-stream recycling program to limit contamination and increase material value.
Glass collected at glass recycling drop off locations will be recycled in the U.S. for reuse in the glass industry. Glass recyclables will be made into various products, including new glass containers, recycled glass countertops, and foamed glass--which can be used in construction projects, as a water filtration medium, and in lightweight concrete.
