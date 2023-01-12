January 12, 2023 - The City of Savannah leadership today announced the offer of a $6 million commitment from the non-profit Galvan Foundation of New York to assist in the Savannah Housing Task Force’s work tackling the need for both affordable and workforce housing within the city limits.
The president of the foundation, T. Eric Galloway, who moved to Savannah several years ago, was impressed with the city’s housing task force plans he learned about, according to City Manager Jay Melder at Thursday's Work Session.
Alderman Nick Palumbo worked with Galloway and the foundation’s Vice President, Dan Kent (pictured at right), and connected them with Melder and Mayor Van Johnson, the Mayor explained. Kent presented information on the proposal at the work session.
The $6 million commitment – the largest charitable gift the city has ever received to help with housing needs - will be made in the Cuyler-Brownville neighborhood. The proposal developed by the city's housing leadership and City Manager included having the city transfer 19 lots that the city owns to the Savannah Land Bank, which will then be developed into housing by the Galvan Foundation team.
The foundation was formed in 2012 by Galloway, and has worked in the New York area on numerous progressive housing and other social initiatives to improve people’s lives.
Approximately $5 million of the gift will be used to build new housing on the 19 lots, one of which is a vacant burned-out home.
According to Kent, the foundation may fund all of the money from its assets, or may pursue a relationship with a local bank for a portion of the funds.
Recent tax returns of the group, filed under the Galvan Initiatives LLC name, shows current assets of over $32 million, a figure that Kent concurred was accurate in an interview after today’s City Council meeting. Additional funds are raised every year through rents and other sources of income on the projects completed in New York.
Both approval to transfer ownership of the 19 lots from the city to the Land Bank, and approval to accept the public-private partnership with the Galvan Foundation were approved unanimously by all nine members of Council at Thursday afternoon’s regularly scheduled meeting.
A portion of the gift - $1 million of the $6 million - will help current property owners in that neighborhood, allowing them to apply for funds for repairs to existing homes and renter-occupied properties.
Money will also be available for down payment assistance for first-time home buyers in that area.
The announcement was greeted with strong enthusiasm by all council members when explained at the morning work session, with several Alderpersons inviting the Galvan representatives to come look at their Districts to consider additional future investment.
District 1 Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier said while she’s happy about the money and the initiative, she did not see any mention of additional developer support for quality of life improvements to neighborhoods, a theme she has fought for in her first three years in office to be asked of all developers.
She also asked to be assured that there would be strong resident input.
“It has to be resident and community driven as we move forward with these great partnerships,” she added.
Galloway became interested in the Foundation investing in Savannah after seeing the “Housing Savannah Action Plan”, adopted by the City Council in October 2021. Galvan officials were impressed by its comprehensive approach, and the fact that Savannah has management team in the housing arena, led by Martin Freddy, that will help them reduce overhead administrative costs for the overall investment here.
“We were well aware that Savannah was facing some serious affordability pressures, and the rents were going up for a lot of folks,” added Kent.
Galloway met with Housing and Neighborhood Services Director Martin Fretty and Community Housing Services Agency Director Anita Smith-Dixon in 2022, when they made a $50,000 contribution to the Savannah Affordable Housing Fund- at the time the largest private/philanthropic contribution to the fund. Thursday’s $1 million contribution set that record again.
The Historic Savannah Foundation is using money from its Revolving Fund to restore blighted properties in Cuyler/Brownsville, which will be sold to low-income families at an affordable rate. Construction will take about six months, with the project serving as a pilot program for the HSF.
The two city staffers took Galloway on an hours-long tour of Savannah’s neighborhoods, and Cuyler-Brownville caught his eye, Kent said.
“It was a historic neighborhood that we thought was really deserving of investment, and opportunities for some of the homeowners and property owners there,” Kent explained.
