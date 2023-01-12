Dan Kent

January 12, 2023 - The City of Savannah leadership today announced the offer of a $6 million commitment from the non-profit Galvan Foundation of New York to assist in the Savannah Housing Task Force’s work tackling the need for both affordable and workforce housing within the city limits.

The president of the foundation, T. Eric Galloway, who moved to Savannah several years ago, was impressed with the city’s housing task force plans he learned about, according to City Manager Jay Melder at Thursday's Work Session. 

