January 12, 2023 - It’s never easy for elected officials to face public scrutiny when they decide to raise their own compensation, but in Savannah, any Council voting to do so only affects the future Council members in office starting the following year. But, it can still be a politically-charged topic.
With City of Savannah municipal elections set for November this year, various Council members had asked the City Manager to look at the annual compensation and expense reimbursement rates, one of only two topics on the agenda for Thursday’s Council Workshop at noon today.
Currently, all elected Alderpersons, including those At-Large, receive $25,000 a year. The Mayor receives $57,000 a year, rates that have not been raised since 2016.
By determination of the IRS, Alderpersons and the Mayor are city employees.
Aldermen Nick Palumbo has been one of the proponents of raising the current comp, “in order to expand who can run for office,” he said, in an interview this week. “This is not a part-time job,” he added, and said serving on Council greatly impacts the employment that a member can hold due to the meeting schedules and time demands to represent ones district.
City Manager Jay Melder, with the support of Mayor Van Johnson, proposed increasing the rate to $30,000 a year for council members, and $65,000 for the Mayor, based on his review of compensation, and population of area city councils which impacts the level of work for Savannah council members.
In addition, all members would also receive $5,000 a year flat rate for mileage and office expenses.
The Mayor added that they also compared the council’s compensation rate of increase to that received by other city employees over the past six years.
“Everything is going up, gas, everything,” said Johnson, adding that the agenda item was there for discussion purposes at the request of multiple members of Council.
Mayor Johnson had also stated in the past that he wanted to discuss term limits, and having staggered terms, but he agreed to withdraw that topic at this time, as “it creates a constant political environment.”
Alderpersons were also told that they would be receiving an email to remind them of the City’s Travel Policy – and expense reimbursements that could be pursued.
Alderman Kurtis Purtee said that he supported term limits for Council members. “If it’s good enough for the Mayor, it’s good enough for Council. Keeps things fresh.” Under the City Charter, a mayor can only serve two consecutive four-year terms.
At-Large Alderwoman said that she did not think they should have an increase in compensation. “The only thing I've been asking for is mileage.”
“Mileage is compensation,” the Mayor responded.
District 5 Alderwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz said, “The money and doing this work does not matter to me. The money has never ever been an issue for what I've been called to do,” but she seemed to indicate that she would support the consensus of the majority of the Council members and the Mayor on increasing the rate of pay for the new council as of 2024.
“And, the term limits ... a conversation with you and I ... is fine with me,” she directed to Mayor Johnson. “I just want to state that for the record.”
Johnson summarized the discussion by saying, “This is recognition that everything has gone up in price, and it was a topic of the Strategic Plan, adopted by the Council members.”
Keisha Gibson-Carter said that she believed there were “far more important things to discuss – the highest years of crime, homicide and forced displacement. This administration has a hand in it. And for us to spend this time taking about a raise for Council is tone death. This is very disingenuous. We are regrettably spending time and money on things we don't need.”
Speaking to the Mayor, she added, “You are privileged to have a driver and a city vehicle,” to which the Mayor responded, “This is compensation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.