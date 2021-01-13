January 13, 2021 - The City of Savannah Cultural Resources Department announced the opening of the 2021 Weave-A-Dream application process beginning Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
Weave-A-Dream is a project-based grant program that supports the implementation of arts and cultural programs by small and emerging organizations. Proposed projects must be creative in nature and present cultural and arts programming that is free and open to all Savannahians, with an emphasis on youth-focused projects.
Weave-A-Dream recipient agencies in 2020 included the Starland Mural Project, whose Fence Art Project brought original, curated artwork from local artists to accessible outdoor locations, and the Morningstar Arts Creative which partnered with the Savannah African American Art Museum to offer textile art activities for youth.
“We are seeking to invest in arts and cultural activities that engage the community in new ways, through both in-person and virtual programming”, said Stuart Miller, Director of Cultural Resources for the City of Savannah.
Applications are approved throughout the year, until all funds are awarded or until Oct. 1, 2021. Applicants may request up to $5,000 in matching funds. Proposed programming must take place in the 2021 calendar year and within the city limits of Savannah.
Program applications and guidelines can be found on the Cultural Resources website, at: www.savannahga.gov/arts. Weave-A-Dream applicants are asked to contact the Cultural Resources Contract Coordinator at scaccontracts@savannahga.gov or 912.651.6783 to set up an online grant application account. Applications will be considered as they are submitted throughout the year.
The 2021 deadline for applications is Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at 5 p.m. Proposals are reviewed and evaluated by members of the Cultural Affairs Commission, who are appointed by the Mayor and Aldermen of Savannah, Georgia.
