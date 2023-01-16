January 16, 2022 - Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless in conjunction with the Give Change That Counts Campaign, has announced the addition of its third supported day center, the Family Promise Savannah-Chatham Day Center.
The Give Change That Counts campaign will help raise awareness, funds, and donations to the Family Promise Savannah-Chatham Day Center throughout 2023 along with the two other supported day centers, Come As You Are International Ministries Day Center and the newly established Union Mission at Grace House Day Center.
“Partnering with the Give Change Campaign aligns seamlessly with our mission by offering help, hope, and hospitality to homeless families in our communities,” said Katrina Bostick, CEO of Family Promise of the Coastal Empire. “Our approach of coordinated compassion helps them rebuild their lives with new skills and ongoing support through the services we provide.”
The Family Promise Day Center is open to the homeless community Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and is located at 126 Horizon Park Drive in Savannah, Georgia. They provide basic needs such as shower facilities, laundry facilities, a computer lab, and a mailing address. In addition, the Center offers case management for individuals to help transition into more stable conditions.
“With the onboarding of our third day center whose primary focus is families experiencing homelessness working in tandem with the CSAH Street Outreach Team and Supportive Housing program, we are closely collaborating with experts throughout our community providing essential resources to help find sustainable futures for members of our community in need,” said Jenn Darcey, Executive Director for the Homeless Authority.
All donation and operational information for the Family Promise Day Center as well as the other supported Day Centers can be found on the campaign's website at www.givechangethatcounts.com/daycenters.
