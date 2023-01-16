Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless and Give Change That Counts announces Family Promise Savannah-Chatham Day Center as its third supported Day Center.png

January 16, 2022 - Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless in conjunction with the Give Change That Counts Campaign, has announced the addition of its third supported day center, the Family Promise Savannah-Chatham Day Center.

The Give Change That Counts campaign will help raise awareness, funds, and donations to the Family Promise Savannah-Chatham Day Center throughout 2023 along with the two other supported day centers, Come As You Are International Ministries Day Center and the newly established Union Mission at Grace House Day Center.

