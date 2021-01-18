January 18, 2021 - Chatham Area Transit is testing out a new bus stop along the 3 West Chatham route to serve FedEx Ground and other employers at Morgan Lakes Industrial Park off of Morgan Lakes Industrial Boulevard and Jimmy DeLoach Parkway.
As a result of this pilot project, the Route 3 service schedule on weekdays has been adjusted slightly to accommodate the extra stop. The change means that the bus will depart/arrive 10 minutes later during the day at some locations.
Customers are encouraged to check the modified schedule online at www.catchacat.org/current-schedules/current-schedule-reduced-evening-hours/.
Printed copies can also be obtained at the ticket window at the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center, 610 West Oglethorpe Avenue.
The test stop is expected to be in place until early summer and potentially be installed permanently, depending on usage.
The bus stops at the industrial park at 6:10 a.m., 7:10 a.m., 8:10 a.m., 9:10 a.m., 3:10 p.m. and 6:10 p.m., Mon.-Fri.
