January 19, 2022 - The City of Savannah will host a meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, at 1:30 p.m. at the Floyd Adams, Jr. Complex, 20 Interchange Drive, Room 104 to follow-up on discussions about the Downtown Historic District. The key items to be discussed include:
- Subdivision/Recombination Processes
- The Cultural Landscape Survey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.