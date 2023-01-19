January 19, 2022 - All three eastbound lanes of Derenne Avenue between Abercorn and Bull streets will open Friday, Jan. 20, following repairs due to a collapsed sewer main on Jan. 2.
Two eastbound lanes of Derenne Avenue at the intersection of Abercorn and Bull streets will be open Thursday, Jan. 19, as crews finalize repairs on the sewer main. A full opening is expected by mid-day Friday.
