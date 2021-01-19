January 19, 2021 - At his weekly press conference today, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson provided an update on Covid testing and vaccine distribution in the city, and also discussed recent crime incidents and the work of the Savannah Police Dept.
“First of all, I think that everybody is disappointed about how the vaccine rollout has occurred to this point. I join our partners at the Coastal Health District, and share their obvious frustration at being overwhelmed by the sheer volume of those wanting to be vaccinated, and supply chain of getting vaccines to this area,” he said.
“Public health is the public’s responsibility … and I think that it’s abysmal that Georgia will rate 49th out of 50 states in the number of vaccines that have been administered. I believe that we can do better, and at the City of Savannah, we are all hands on deck to making it happen.”
He explained that starting this week, the Coastal Health District is changing how COVID testing is taking place at the Savannah Civic Center. The Georgia Dept. of Health has contracted with Macco Medical from North Carolina to administer testing. Testing is free for those without health insurance coverage. Residents can go to CovidtestSavannah.com to schedule a test. An appointment is required.
The City of Savannah will honor the 264 Savannah residents lost to COVID-19 so far with a remembrance event tonight at 5:30 p.m. joining cities around the world doing the same, in partnership with area churches. Residents are encouraged to turn on their lights at their homes, stand outside with candle or ring bells. “However you do it,” he said, “but socially distanced. Many area churches are participating.
There will also be an opportunity for people to post remembrances on social media of those lost using the hashtags #SavannahRemembers and #SavannahStrong.
Savannah Crime Update
He also congratulated the Savannah Police Dept. on their quick arrest of an alleged shooter in early January that resulted in two murders. And, noted that another young man was killed this past Saturday. “Someone knows what happened,” said the Mayor, as he encouraged residents to come forward with information.
“In a state like Georgia where guns are everywhere … this part of the result that we have. The second thing is drug sales and purchases,” which he said is a high proportion of gun-related incidents.
Our preli 33% increase in homicides in 2020, about nine more homicides over 2019, but those numbers may possibly be adjusted down to six when the Grand Jury determines if some of the homicides were self-defense. The department has had a clearance rate of 77% in solving crimes, versus the national rate of 60% in resolving incidents. Cities across the country have experienced very high rates of gun violence.
Nationally, we’re living in some very strange times. People are going through all kinds of things,” he said.
The City of Savannah’s crime rate is down 12% overall in 2020 vs. 2019 for all crime statistics, with crime in almost all other crime categories down significantly, despite the murder stats which are almost all gang and drug related. Some of the categories include:
Commercial Property Robberies, down – 16%
Residential Property Robberies, down – 29%
Aggravated Assault with Gun Involved/Non-Domestic + 19%
Total Property Crime down – 18%
The Mayor said, “We are putting the numbers out there; there are somethings that we can do better.”
