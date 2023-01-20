January 20, 2022 - In 2014, the City of Savannah Municipal Archives released Phase I of the “Municipal Slavery Project” which documented the City’s ownership of enslaved individuals to support municipal work, and began identifying some of these individuals by name, including Chance, Monday, Bob, Ben, London, and Ellick.

The project identified the need for additional research and during the past year, the Municipal Archives enlisted the help of Research Historian Mark O’Dell to undertake a second phase of the project focused on the hiring out system, with the goal of making existing records containing information on the topic of slavery more accessible for historians, students, and citizens, and to raise awareness of the scope of the City’s use of enslaved labor to support municipal work and functions.

