January 26, 2023 – The Savannah city leadership proposed the adoption of amendments to the city’s current ordinances, specifically to amend Division II, Part 6, Chapter 1, Article H, Alcoholic Beverages, of the city’s licensing procedures to address recent state law changes that went into effect as of Jan 1. City Council held a more than one hour discussion Thursday night.
The changes will also clarify certain provisions of Savannah’s current ordinances and create new administrative procedures related to enforcement. The city has held multiple workshops on the topics. Several of the proposed changes are significant for the business community.
The proposed changes address the following and improve the current definitions:
- Distilled Spirits with Takeout Meal: Aligns City Ordinance with recent changes to State Law, which allow restaurants to sell properly contained liquor drinks with a takeout meal.
- Alcoholic Beverage Tastings: Aligns City Ordinance with recent changes to State Law, which allow package stores and grocery stores to hold alcoholic beverage tasting events. The ordinance limits the size of the pours and the duration of the events, and the number of events a business can hold in a year.
- Home Delivery of Alcohol: Following public input, it is recommended that City Council prohibits the home delivery of alcohol and now align City Ordinance with recent State Law changes that allow home delivery of alcoholic beverages.
- “BYOB” Ordinance: Clarifies that customers are only allowed to bring and consume their own alcoholic beverage at an establishment if that establishment already has a consumption on premises alcoholic beverage license.
- Selling alcoholic beverages through windows and doors: No establishment may sell alcoholic beverages through windows or doors onto the public rights of way.
- Alcohol Review Committee: Creation of a multi-disciplinary committee to streamline and improve the efficiency of the alcoholic beverage license application process.
- Alcoholic Beverage Compliance (ABC) Unit Administrative Meetings: Require a license holder to attend a scheduled ABC administrative meeting after a violation occurs. Failure to attend could result in a subpoena issued to appear in Recorder’s Court, “an important part of the ordinance”, according to City Manager Jay Melder.
- Armed Security Guards: Require an establishment’s armed security guards to undergo background checks through the Savannah Police Department.
- Alcohol License Waiting Periods: Impose mandatory waiting periods for establishments to apply for a new alcohol license after a license has been revoked or after City Council denies a license at that establishment.
- Transitional License: Establish requirements for alcohol-serving establishments that functionally transition from restaurants to bars, including ceasing food sales or charging entry fees, primarily late at night.
- Server Training Permit Card: Require servers of alcoholic beverages to obtain a server training permit card from the City of Savannah.
The changes are supported by the City Manager and Judee Jones, Manager of Revenue for the city.
Melder said he had some additional amendments to propose to the Council at Thursday night’s meeting, including to Section 13, Paragraph A, specifically that Class A, C and J alcohol permits shall require all persons employed as managers, servers or door managers, or anyone mixing drinks must complete training, and for the training to be able to be completed free and online, valid for five years.
“Our primary purpose here is to have more of our servers properly trained in serving, in sexual assault, and in human trafficking, he explained, to receive a server card. There was a consideration for a fee be assessed of $30 for the training, but he said, “We want to lower the barriers to get the proper training.”
He also asked Council to add Class D and Class E to be required to be training, as they can hold tasting events.
Jim Deal, who owns the business Responsible Alcohol Server Training, spoke. “It seems that every administration has some changes they want to make.” He said he found out yesterday about this meeting. “And now I find that Section 13 has been added … however, my past experience is that we have had a lot of problems with awareness training.”
He said that he has lost about $60,000 over the past few years, who said that cheaper training is made available by many larger companies coming into the area that allowed servers to get a certificate no matter how many times they failed the test. He also said that some of businesses advertise, “Guaranteed to get a certificate.”
He said that this type of training is not what is needed in Savannah, and he said that he believes some of the crime in the area can be attributed to this problem. And, said that he would put together any program that he City would like, “or at least have some input into it.”
City Manager Melder thanked him, and said, “I think that our goals are the same. And, I’m very happy to meet with you and your expertise…”
“We don’t want sham training,” added Mayor Van Johnson.
Mike Vaquer, lobbyist for the Georgia Restaurant Association, spoke next. “We applaud the efforts that have been taken to put this training in the hands of the City of Savannah to address Savannah specific training needs … including underage drinking … and to expand this to the area of sex trafficking, and the signals of sexual abuse …” he added.
“This will give us ‘one stop shopping,’” added Vaguer. “We like the idea of zero cost,” he added. The National Restaurant Association will stand with the City of Savannah in developing the training.”
Questions by Council Members
Under discussion by the Council, Alderman Kurtis Purtee asked why … “we’re allowing people to leave an establishment with alcohol to take home, but we are not allowing people to have alcohol delivered to their house,” and he questioned the difference. “State law allows the home delivery of alcohol. What was the reason for Savannah not allowing it?”
Melder responded that they heard comments from package stores, “and comments we heard from the public. The difficulty is administration and enforcement.”
Melder said that it was his determination. “My recommendation at this time is to prohibit it at this time.”
Purtee responded, “I think we really seriously need to not wait too long down the road,” to discuss this. “People in my district do not think they have been part of the conversation, did not get to speak their minds on this. Some people are elderly. Some people don’t want to leave the house. Since COVID, people are having their groceries delivered … We’re doing a disservice to not allow that, and more people should have been at the table to discuss this.”
And, he said that he wondered if there would be less drunk driving if alcohol could be delivered to the home of people who elect to purchase alcohol.
Melder responded that he believed that study on enforcement is needed.
Alderman Detric Leggett asked where there were “more teeth” in the enforcement in the proposed changes.
Melder said there much more strict requirements planned in security guard training and adding another component to that profession, “adding supporting the public safety of that establishment.”
Alicia Blakely asked about the fact that convenience stores can now host tastings of alcohol, now allowed in the State of Georgia. Melder said that yes, they can hold 52 events a year, but can only offer one type of spirit, and there is limit to the size of that tasting.
And, she asked for clarification on the BYOB changes, and how the changes affected events at non-profit organizations. Melder explained that unless an organization or any business that is in an overlay district, they can apply to allow the consumption of alcohol with a Temporary License, such as for a holiday party.
She questioned the status of Alcohol Overlay Districts, and said that they are “killing” the ability of local businesses to grow in some neighborhoods. The mayor responded to her that the districts were established at the request of the communities and neighborhood associations who felt alcohol was hurting their neighborhoods, and the data from law enforcement supported it.
But Blakely said, “Maybe that was true five years ago, but we have matured."
Mayor Johnson responded that he was not opposed to revisiting it, but “it has to be done in a way that makes sense,” including looking at current ‘call for service’ calls to the overlay districst by law enforcement. “Most of them were overrun with alcohol uses,” he added, and said that it was not a germane item to the motion.
Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Estella Shabazz responded strongly to Blakely. “Data will state that changes in the resident security, and what the neighborhood leaders would state they want has not changed in those overlay districts,” due to alcohol establishments. “But we can pull that data, especially in the 5th District,” she said. “We welcome businesses that want to create wealth … but there is overwhelming requests to protect,” the Alcohol Overlay Districts in the 5th District.
The motion to pass the Amendments was made by Alderwoman Linda Wilder Bryant.
Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier said that she thinks the amendments are addressing changing behaviors across the city … “and that makes sense” … and added that she believes that behaviors are improving in District 1, and agreed that the overlay districts should be revisited, at least for District 1, which she represents. She pointed out that there is now the new Arena and Canal District in District 1, and said that they should look at opportunities to increase wealth and encourage young entrepreneurs.
“What works in one District may not work in another,” she added.
But she questioned the proposed amendment change that would allow alcohol to be purchased with takeout food anywhere in the city, which seemed to eliminate the ‘To Go Cup’ district limit requirements currently in place. Melder agreed that these new amendments will require city staff to look at the ‘To Go Cup’ regulations.
The final vote on the proposed new amendments was motioned by Alderman Nick Palumbo. The vote was 7 to 2, with Gibson-Carter and Blakely voting no.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.