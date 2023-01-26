January 26, 2023 – The Savannah city leadership proposed the adoption of amendments to the city’s current ordinances, specifically to amend Division II, Part 6, Chapter 1, Article H, Alcoholic Beverages, of the city’s licensing procedures to address recent state law changes that went into effect as of Jan 1. City Council held a more than one hour discussion Thursday night. 

The changes will also clarify certain provisions of Savannah’s current ordinances and create new administrative procedures related to enforcement.  The city has held multiple workshops on the topics.  Several of the proposed changes are significant for the business community. 

