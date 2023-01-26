January 26, 2023 – A new owner has proposed to rebuild a restaurant and marina at the site of the former Bell’s Landing site which was destroyed by fire in Feb 2006. To do so, Jeremy Huggins requested that the City Council rezone approximately 2.08 acres, or 90,604 square feet in area, off Apache Avenue which contains approximately 271-ft of frontage along Apache Avenue. He was represented by Atty. Josh Yellin.
The property is currently zoned RSF-E (Residential Single-Family-Estate). Much of the subject site is vacant with a portion of the restaurant's foundation remaining. The subject parcel also includes a single-family residence to the west side of the parcel.
Huggins intends to demolish the single-family residence. However, there are single family residences adjacent to the subject parcel. Across Apache Avenue from the site is the Bell's Landing Chatham County Park Services boat ramp and fishing dock, as well as the River Houses condominiums, a gated community known as Hoover Creek Plantation.
The petitioner has conducted two neighborhood meetings, one on Oct. 29, 2022 at the Bell's Landing Clubhouse, attended by both Alderman Kurtis Purtee and County Commissioner Adot Whitely along with twenty-one residents who reside off Apache Avenue. The meeting concluded with the petitioner stating there would be a second meeting that would include showing a conceptual site plan, elevations, and a rendering.
The second meeting was attended virtually on Nov. 28, 2022. At that meeting, there were six attendees as well as Purtee and Whitely. The petitioner explained their concept and design ideas, according to Purtee. Overall, he states that there was support by the residents. “Many are looking forward to it,” he added, in an interview today.
According to the MPC staff report provided to Council members, Apache Avenue connects to Fulton Road and Roger Warlick Drive, and all three receive minimum traffic impact as most of the traffic comes drivers commuting to their residences, driving behind the Armstrong campus of GSU.
The RSF-E district is established to permit large lot single family residential development of at least one acre, and only a few nonresidential uses are allowed that are compatible with. the low-density estate character of the area, predominantly only agricultural and residential uses.
The change to the proposed B-M Zoning District would significantly change future allowed uses for the property in question, including retail, office, restaurant, hotel 16-74 rooms, docks and marinas. However, Purtee explained that there will be conditions on the zoning change to only allow the marina and restaurant, even if the business should fail in the future. In other words, no hotel could be built, etc.
MPC staff comments include that, “The proposed zoning request does not address a specific need in the county or city.” However, the staff report adds that, “The zoning proposal would most likely not adversely affect the usability of adjacent properties or nearby properties. Any adverse effect would depend on how the commercial use is managed and the fact that the petitioner has applied for a Special Use permit, where conditions may be applied to mitigate any adverse effects.”
The alcohol permit was initially presented at the January 12 Council meeting. Additional meetings with neighbors have taken place since that date, according to Lotson.
And, the staff report states that, “The parcel is located on riverfront property and addresses the compatible zoning pattern due to where it is located,” and adds, “It is unlikely that there would be existing or changing conditions.”
The petitioner is also requesting a Special Use permit to allow for the proposed restaurant with on-site consumption of alcohol.
Purtee moved to approve the Second Reading of the petition. It passed 8 – 1, with Kesha Gibson-Carter opposing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.