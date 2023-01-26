January 26, 2023 – A new owner has proposed to rebuild a restaurant and marina at the site of the former Bell’s Landing site which was destroyed by fire in Feb 2006.  To do so, Jeremy Huggins requested that the City Council rezone approximately 2.08 acres, or 90,604 square feet in area, off Apache Avenue which contains approximately 271-ft of frontage along Apache Avenue. He was represented by Atty. Josh Yellin.

The property is currently zoned RSF-E (Residential Single-Family-Estate). Much of the subject site is vacant with a portion of the restaurant's foundation remaining. The subject parcel also includes a single-family residence to the west side of the parcel.

