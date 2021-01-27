Jan. 27, 2021 – The surprise decision on Tuesday morning by six members of the Board of Directors of the Chatham County Transit Authority (CAT) to fire their new Executive Director/CEO Bacarra Mauldin has surprised many in the business community who had been excited by the knowledge she had brought to Savannah about public transportation, including her experience in working in a region with millions of tourists. Her previous tenure was with the transit authority in New Orleans.
Her firing has disappointed members of the CAT Board who opposed the move, including Clinton Edminster and Detric Leggett, who have been vocal in stating that her dismissal was primarily because of conflicts with one of the nine board members – Tabitha Odell. Board member Dr. Gertrude Robinson also voted not to dismiss her. She was a member of the Ad Hoc Committee that worked to identify and hire a new CAT CEO for the board.
In an interview Wednesday, Odell states that she had concerns about Mauldin’s professional experience, and other issues that had come to her attention.
“When you have a CEO, you look at a broad stroke, based on her professional experience.” She also states that when Mauldin was hired, “We gave her our full support,” even though she acknowledges that she had opposed her as the right choice for CAT’s needs.
Several board members state that Odell supported a different candidate for the position, Jerea Williams, but Odell states that that is not accurate. "She applied after the deadline, and they had already chosen the people, and it was explained to her that her background was primarily financial,” explains Odell.
Another issue surrounding Odell is whether she was lawfully appointed in time to serve on the CAT board as of the Jan. 26 meeting. Her term on the CAT board ended when she was no longer a Commissioner. While she was sent a letter dated June 15 stating that the Commission appointed her, signed by Chairman Chester Ellis, two Commissioners in attendance at that meeting state that her appointment was not discussed in public – that it was only discussed in executive session.
Appointing a citizen member to the CAT board was not on the agenda for the Commission’s Jan. 15 meeting. Commissioner Helen Stone states, however, that the Commissioners did vote in public, by opening the door to their executive session which has been their practice for many years.
Odell has served one full term on the CAT board, and a portion of another term on the CAT board, both when she was a Commissioner. CAT board members can only serve for two terms, so it appears that a technical distinction was made that she could be re-appointed.
Odell and County Commissioner Helen Stone, a member of the CAT Board, voted against Mauldin’s hiring back on June 2. Odell states that she had concerns about her professional experience. “It was nothing personal. I didn’t know the woman. I have nothing against her, personally.”
But once hired, Mauldin states that Odell “strongly recommended’ that she hire Williams as a financial consultant for CAT, which Mauldin agreed to do, as she did not know Williams.
Williams resigned last month as a financial consultant. “She did not say why,” states Mauldin, in an interview today, and Mauldin did not comment on Williams’ qualifications or work product.
Mauldin states that from the moment she arrived, there were issues with the Board respecting the lines of authority of the CEO, as outlined in both the Chatham Area Transit Policy Manual and the 'CAT ACT' by the Georgia Legislature that created the Authority.
“They hired a CEO, but they wanted to treat me like a frontline supervisor,” Mauldin added. A long-time community leader with deep knowledge of the issues at CAT said that there is a long history of a “screen door” regarding lines of authority between Board members who would get involved in micro-managing the CAT managers, versus respecting the lines of authority of Executive Directors.
Under the CAT Policy Manual, Mauldin said that she had complete authority to hire and fire. And, as of the Jan. 26 Board Agenda and financial reports, CAT was under in expenses and over in revenue for the Operating Budget approved by the Board, despite operating in a pandemic.
“I arrived in a pandemic. CAT was not in the black. I found that I needed to restructure the organization, as the management was too vertical; there were both operational conflicts, as well as ethical conflicts in the previous management structure,” she explains.
Mauldin created six chiefs, to broaden the management tasks and goals of each manager. “Under the previous structure, they also had too many things to do. It needed to be changed. That’s what I was hired to do … We were already seeing great results from this,” Mauldin said in an interview Wednesday.
Former County Commissioner Jay Jones was the Interim Board Chairman for the first three months of Mauldin’s employment. “I resisted her restructuring plan at first,” he states. “But then she reduced the number of people who reported to her in order to hire more qualified people as the chiefs, to stay within the budget. We ended up with a much better management team, which is important,” said Jones. "When a previous Executive Director quit, we were in a pickle because we didn’t have anyone who could run things on an interim basis. Now we have six.”
Member Clinton Edminster agrees that the work of CAT has improved greatly under Mauldin, stating that he had heard from both business leaders, such as the Chamber of Commerce, and tourism leadership that CAT’s outreach to them – taking input on their needs – had improved greatly under Mauldin, including her working on a CAT transport program that would have connected the river dock system to CAT.
Five sources state that Tabitha O’Dell was the primary opponent of Mauldin from the day she arrived. She was hired by a vote of 7 – 2 back in June, with Helen Stone and O’Dell voting against her. And they were the members who moved and seconded for Mauldin to be fired Tuesday. But Odell states that it was Mauldin's professional background that was her concern, including that Mauldin had only had short stints at several jobs.
Several members of the Board, including Commissioner Bobby Lockett who was appointed to the CAT board in December, was attending his first CAT board meeting, but voted with Stone and O’Dell to remove Mauldin. “We had been told that there were issues,” he said, referring to the County Commissioners.
But Edminster states, “There was nothing that Bacarra could do to make Tabitha and Helen Stone happy,” his observance of what had transpired in both public and executive sessions.
According to Catherine Glasby, Public Information Officer for the County, Odell’s appointment “was discussed in executive session, and then they opened the door to the public and voted to appoint her.” As reported, two members of the County Commissioners state that that did not happen. All agree that the Commissioners did not return to the public meeting room to discuss the appointment.
“No Smoking Gun”
Mauldin was fired without cause. But, sources state that the CAT Board, reacting now to enormous pushback in the community, intend to disclose documents that support their position.
Mauldin said there is “no smoking gun.” She had a $20,000 discretionary budget line item in a $27 million budget, and “they were questioning me about a $600 purchase I made for my new office.” A CAT board member states that there were some credit card purchases they questioned, including taking Mayor Van Johnson and other business leaders to dinner.
Odell acknowledges that both she and Stone also disagreed with Mauldin hiring the legal firm of Jackson Lewis for legal support. Mauldin states that she needed legal assistance as the pandemic was continuing to impact operations, and that CAT has been one of the few transit authorities in the U.S. that has been able to operate without laying anyone off.
“I’m trying to bring someone qualified to help – that many transit authorities use, one of the leaders in the country - and they’re trying to make it nefarious. They tried to make it seem that he was my personal attorney. The firm does not represent individuals. The firm is one of the most respected in the transit industry,” she states, adding that she within her operating budget limits.
Mauldin had previously worked with the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in New Orleans for a short time period, and had served as the Executive Director of Clastran in Birmingham, Alabama which specialized in paratransit, a program under the Americans with Disabilities Act in 2018 and 2019. She had also served as the Administrative Asst. to the Mayors of Birmingham and Peabody. In New Orleans, she was the Director of Policy and Innovation with the RTA.
When she was hired back on June 2, the media release stated that she had 15 years as an executive in diverse public transit roles, public administration and municipal government. CAT used a CEO Executive Search Ad Hoc Committee process to work with the KL2Connect firm, which recommended the hiring of Mauldin.
The Process of Hiring Mauldin
The Ad Hoc committee worked closely with the search firm, and was also tasked with negotiating her employment contract of $180,000 per year. Under the terms of her contract, she is owned one half of that amount for being dismissed. County Commissioner Jay Jones and CAT’s attorney Ty Butler were part of the Ad Hoc process, along with Board member Dr. Gertrude Robinson.
Of note, during this exact time period, Jones was running against County Commissioner Chairman Chester Ellis in a heated race in the June 5 Democratic Primary for the Chairman’s seat. Ellis ended up winning, and then defeated Jason Beulterman in the November General Election. The Jan. 15 Commissioner’s meeting when Odell was appointed was his first official Commissioners meeting.
There were 51 candidates that applied for the CAT job by the deadline of the RFP. The search firm gave the Ad Hoc committee an initial list of their top ten, and then dropped it down to their top five recommendations, according to Jones. Williams was not on any of the lists.
“Then Tabitha Odell contacted me and Dr. Robinson and told us that, “Oh I wanted you to include her. I told her that I’m not going to add her, but that I would forward her name on to the search firm for their review. But, the firm said, ‘Nah, she wouldn’t have made the cut for the top 10 or the top five.’”
Odell states emphatically that, “That is a lie.”
“They then cut it down to the top three,” which were interviewed, according to Jones. “But Odell was not happy. She said she wanted to go back and do her own research, and Helen Stone jumped on that bandwagon,” he states.
In an interview Wednesday, Stone states, “The only thing that I was concerned about was that we had three candidates, and when I did a little research on Ms. Mauldin, I was curious why the search firm rated her number three, and this is hard to remember that far back … and then all of a sudden she moved to the top. I was concerned as to why. I read how she was evaluated by stakeholders and employees, and the search firm. The point being is that it troubled me that the search firm and the ratings, she moved up to the top really fast. And, I wanted to make certain that we were doing the right thing. But I remember saying, ‘Here are the rankings, but there are shifts.”
“My job is do my research, and to vote on the merits of what’s in front of me,” added Stone.
In what he termed a “heated meeting” that was a Zoom call to choose the new CEO, Jones said he called the question after a long discussion, and the vote was 7 – 2 for Mauldin. “But ODell wasn’t going to vote yes on any candidate that wasn’t hers,” said Jones.
Odell reiterated that her concerns were about Mauldin’s professional experience.
As the news ran through the community on Tuesday and Wednesday, CAT board member Edminster summarized the issues by saying, “We just caused an enormous disruption for no reason at all.”
He says that he hopes that the Board releases the “proof” of why Mauldin should have been fired. “The public will see that there is nothing there.”
