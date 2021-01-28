January 28, 2021 – UPDATED 5:50 p.m. - As the impact of this week's surprise decision by six members of the Chatham Area Transit Authority to fire their new Executive Director/CEO Bacarra Mauldin broadens, more information and observations are coming forth.
And, Ms. Mauldin has issued an official statement that possibly provides insight into some of the friction she ran into in her new position, as she is alleging a level of poor decision making by the members of the CAT board who were board members prior to her being hired in June 2020.
There is also a widening discussion in the business community and among political leaders that perhaps the charter of CAT may need to be looked at by the Georgia General Assembly.
The current Charter gives the County Commissioners the power to appoint five of the nine members to the board, thereby giving them control of what is a State Authority – not a department of the County government.
The City of Savannah only has two representatives on the Board, yet there is little public transportation service outside the City of Savannah city limits, including none to the Pooler area.
The City’s appointees to the CAT Board, Alderman Detric Leggett and citizen Clinton Edminister did not vote to fire Mauldin, and both have expressed in multiple media interviews that they had been very happy with the progress Mauldin was making in working with the business and tourism industries to meet their needs for public transportation for residents, employees and tourists.
According to State Sen. Lester Jackson, “There is some dysfunction, maybe not with the CAT Board per se, but with the Charter. I don’t see how the City of Savannah gets to have only two representatives, and a City like Garden City with only 9,000 residents has one. And, the County appointments control the board, yet there is very little service out in Unincorporated county. And, I understand that the City of Savannah sits in the County, but when you look at where CAT gets their money, it’s clearly the city residents and taxpayers,” he said, in an interview Thursday.
“I think that there are a lot of moving parts in the issue. We have a need for a vision for our transit authority, and when that’s approved, we can move this whole community to the 21st Century for public transportation,” he added.
State Rep. Derek Mallow asked members of the CAT Board to come to Atlanta to meet with him, and then learned that the head of the Chatham County Delegation, State Rep. Ron Stephens needed to set up that meeting. The invitation to Stephens was extended today to all members of the delegation. It is reported that three members of the CAT Board will attend.
Sen. Jackson also said that he has been asked by several members of the CAT Board to meet with him in Savannah, which Jackson said that he would facilitate.
Also developing are explanations that Mauldin is offering in her defense about what she ran into upon being hired in June. In the seven months of her employment, she reported to three different CAT Board chairmen, due to resignations and changes in board leadership. Additionally, she was fired at the Board’s first meeting of the new year, with newly-appointed members attending their first meeting.
Ms. Mauldin’s official statement:
“For the last 7 months, I have served honorably as the Chief Executive of Chatham Area Transit. In this short time, the agency has realized some tremendous successes including no cuts to bus service and no employee layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a budget that is in the black. But following what could only be characterized as a coordinated witch-hunt by a faction of the CAT Board of Directors, my contract was terminated effective today in a vote of 6-3.
Following an Executive Session of the Board, where I was peppered with 32 questions ranging from my decisions to hire legal counsel to assist CAT with emergency COVID-related issues, disagreeing with a financial consultant’s recommendation that would have led to layoffs (a consultant that was forced upon the agency by a Board member) and persistent rumors that my Executive Assistant was somehow my personal driver, the Board decided to terminate me immediately with absolutely no explanation or cause.
Let me be clear, I have done nothing illegal, untoward, malicious or unethical. Every decision I’ve made has been well within my authority to make as per CAT policy, which was approved by the Board Chair or the full Board.
Since my arrival at CAT, I have been a target because I was cleaning up the mess I found and discovering inconsistencies in the way funding was being managed. For example, I uncovered that two former Executives had authorized COVID pay for themselves in the tune of tens of thousands dollars that was intended for Bus Operators — essential employees. These Executives resigned after this was uncovered and the Board did not require repayment of this money.
However, what is curious to me is how a newly re-appointed Board Member (who had already served two full terms and under the CAT ACT is ineligible to serve again) and two new Board Members (whose first official Board meeting was TODAY) would vote to terminate my employment. The latter two had spent less than one hour with me before casting their votes. The decent thing would have been for these members to abstain. Yet, here we are.
I am stunned by their decision, but it is clear that transparency has not been practiced here, and there may be a violation of the Open Meetings Act.
The way in which this Board conducts business is self-destructive not only to the employees of CAT, but to Chatham County, Savannah and most importantly to the riding public. The instability of this Board is evident by the fact that I have had three Board Chairs in less than six months. My only regret is not listening to other leaders in the transit industry who warned me of how troubled CAT is before accepting the CEO position.
I am proud of the way in which under my leadership CAT has built solid and supportive relationships with the riding public, City of Savannah, the Chamber of Commerce, the Tourism Leadership Council and with various business and civic leaders throughout the County.
I am most proud of the professionalism of the CAT Family, especially the Bus Operators, who have kept buses rolling in the face of COVID-19 and the constant turmoil that is ever-present within this agency. At the end of the day, I leave CAT in a much better position than when I found it.
This will be my only public statement on this matter as I evaluate my next steps. Stay tuned. - Bacarra Sanderson Mauldin
