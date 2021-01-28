anuary 28, 2021 – While the transferring of an alcohol license to a new owner of a convenient mart, restaurant or bar often takes place with little discussion, the new owner of Savannah Mart on Skidaway Rd. and a new owner for an El Cheapo store ran into a well-organized effort by Alderwoman Linda Wilder Bryan to reduce alcohol licenses in her District at Thursday evenings’ Savannah City Council meeting.
Like a number of members of the City Council who have campaigned to reduce the density of alcohol licenses across the city, Wilder-Bryan has been a vocal opponent of the number of licenses on Savannah’s Eastside. In her first year in office, she was able to get an Alcohol Overlay District passed. She then set her sights on reducing the number of licenses already in existence.
“This community is tired of our people being taken advantage of. And, it has been my personal experience that we have young people who will give you $5 or $10 if you will purchase alcohol for them,” she said. “It is damaging the morale fiber of our community. They have to walk through all of that – loitering, etc.” she said, and she urged the Council to deny the license transfer.
Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Estella Shabazz seconded her motion.
Nineteen residents in District 3 had penned letters to the City Manager to object to the application for the Class E (Beer, Wine)(By the Package) Alcohol License transfer to Chirag Patel of Savannah Mart at 2810 Skidaway Road. The business immediately abuts the Sunset neighborhood, with 320 structures in the area, but there are also six other neighborhoods within a mile of the store.
City Staff member Bridgett Lidy, who leads the Office of Planning and Urban Design, made a presentation on the license request. There are 17 other package stores within a on- mile radius, she stated, as well as Myers Middle School, Johnson High School, and Savannah State Univ. with over 5,000 students in the immediate area. There are also 11 recreational facilities in the area.
Lidy explained that the City’s Alcoholic Beverage Ordinance 6-12.07 provides language on license terminations. Licenses may be terminated if the Council determines it is in the interest of public safety and welfare, and they may consider the number of licenses in a trade area.
The Council can also consider the number of religious institutions, schools and the presence of minors in an area where a license is being sought.
Officer George Gundich of the Savannah Police Dept. also spoke at the hearing, and outlined the incidence of crime in the area. He said that the proliferation of alcohol licenses is a leading issue for residents in the area that participate in their neighborhoods.
“The officers respond day and night to incidents regarding alcohol, substance abuse and loitering,” he said, in that area.
The vote was unanimous to deny the license transfer.
Alderwoman-at-Large Kesha Gibson-Carter asked if there was a way to communicate to businesses about the Council’s direction on density of alcohol licenses.
“I think the word will start to get out,” said Acting City Attorney Bates Lovett. “Council has the authority to do so, if they want to,” he added.
Next up was the Application for a Class E (Beer, Wine) (By the Package) Alcohol License for Bijal Patel of El Cheapo at 902 Pennsylvania Avenue, also in District 3. The store is El Cheapo convenience mart.
Alderman Nick Palumbo said, “The State says that we have three things to judge,” for any alcohol license, “and it’s right down the street from Savannah High School. And the kids walk right down that street. I and know that because I used to teach there.”
Wilder-Bryan asked Atty. Josh Yellen, presenting Bijal Patel, “Haven’t they been operating without a liquor license since last November? And, what’s happened to their profit margin since then? And … isn’t the gas higher at that store? This is what I mean by they’re taking advantage of citizens.”
Atty. Yellen stated that without alcohol sales, it was hard for this type of business to make a profit.
There is a difference between a license renewal, and the transfer of a liquor license to a new owner which is considered a new license application. New licenses are affected by City’s Alcohol Overlay District ordinances now in place.
The vote was unanimous to deny the license to El Cheapo.
