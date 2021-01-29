January 29, 2021 - At a Special Called Meeting of the Chatham County Board of Elections today, after an executive session, it was announced that Russell Bridges is retiring effective Fe. 28.
In press release issued by Chatham County, it was stated that "after sixteen years of dedicated and faithful public service as Supervisor of Elections. The Chatham County Board of Elections extends our gratitude to Mr. Bridges for his tireless efforts and expert guidance in ensuring fair elections in compliance with state and federal law."
Bridges began his tenure as Supervisor of Elections in 2004 when the State of Georgia adopted a brand new DRE voting system with touch screen computers for the first time. Mr. Bridges brought 36 years of experience as an IT professional and experience as a technician for the Board of Elections. Mr. Bridges’ IT experience guided Chatham County in the introduction of this new computerized voting system in the 2004 Presidential Election.
The press release also states that he "successfully led the Board in replacing this 2004 DRE system with another brand new voting system this past year in 2020. Successful implementation of this new voting system during a pandemic put an exclamation point on Mr. Bridges’ outstanding career.
In addition to successfully introducing the new voting system in 2020 during the pandemic, Mr. Bridges developed the first hand recount in the State of Georgia using this new system. This hand recount was helpful in development of the hand recount audit conducted state-wide in the Presidential Election. Additionally, Mr. Bridges developed processes to handle the growth in absentee ballots from roughly 5% to 30% in one election cycle.
Mr. Bridges supervised 57 elections including the election of 5 U.S. Presidents and 4 Georgia Governors. He served in the leadership of the Georgia Elections Officials Association as chair of the web committee, Secretary Treasurer, Second and First Vice President. Mr. Bridges was elected President of the Georgia Electors Officials Association in 2018. Later that same year Mr. Bridges received the Frances Duncan Award, the highest award for a Georgia Elections Official.
During Mr. Bridges’ tenure Chatham County’s voter base grew from 119,000 to 208,000. He has assembled teams to manage key areas of our elections process. Mr. Bridges has stated that it has been his great fortune to recruit some of the best, hardest working, innovative and dedicated elections workers in the State of Georgia.
On Mr. Bridges’ recommendation we have appointed Billy Wooten to serve as interim Supervisor of Elections as the Board works to restructure.
Having witnessed Mr. Wooten’s hard work and leadership in several aspects of our elections, we are confident that he is well prepared to step into this role, and we thank him for his willingness to do so.
The Chatham County Board of Elections will miss Mr. Bridges’ leadership. We know, however, that we can count on his continued support and assistance in our critical elections work. Mr. Bridges has certainly earned his retirement, and we wish him many happy retirement years with his wife and family.
