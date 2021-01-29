January 29, 2021 - Commissioner Milton will host a virtual town hall on Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. and Commissioner Lockett will hold a virtual town hall for a District 3 on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. on the topic of fire services for Unincorporated Chatham. There will be no discussion during the meeting about services provided within city boundaries.
How to participate or watch:
To make a comment or ask a question you must register in advance.
- To register for the Feb. 4 District 5 meeting, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hUPzdLfASsye9ofFcYqSRw
- To register for the Feb. 8 District 3 meeting, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0aOGXFKZTwecty6mGrQuZA
- After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
To watch the meeting (no comments or questions):
- Watch on the Chatham County Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ChathamCounty
- Channel 16 Online: https://www.chathamcountyga.gov/OurCounty/Cgtv
- Or watch on Comcast Channel 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.