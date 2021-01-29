January 29, 2021 - Chatham Area Transit (CAT) Board President Deidrick Cody, and newly-named Interim CEO Valerie Ragland participated in a “Special Town Hall Meeting” phone call at 5:30 p.m. Friday afternoon with employees of CAT, including members of the Amalgamated Transit Workers union which represents 127 employees of the Authority.
Also on the call were CAT Board members Dr. Gertrude Robinson and Vice Chairman Clinton Edminster.
The call had originally been set up as only an employee call, but Cody and Ragland, and several department heads participated. Ragland later said that the call had been set up to introduce her to the employees who might not know her.
A few comments were allowed from the employees after a greeting and statements by Cody and Ragland. Cody said that the purpose of the Town Hall was “to stay connected, share information and answer questions.”
Employees were also told that if they did not want to identify themselves, they could email their questions to meetings@catchacat.org.
In introducing Ragland, Cody said, “Everybody already knows her, and she gets along with everybody at CAT.”
Ragland began by thanking Cody and the board for trusting her with the job as CEO.”
And, then began by saying … “If you will please allow me to go back to Jan. 6, when we were all disappointed, and some were upset with the outcome of the election… I kind of saw a glimpse of that yesterday, after the board’s decision to terminate our former CEO.”
“Many of us may not agree with the decision that the board has made … but regardless … we have to understand that we’re here to serve the people of Chatham County. We have to do our jobs. I’m hopeful that you’ll give me a chance. I think we’re off to a good start. Let’s redirect our energies,” she said. “I know that some of you have reservations and are wondering, “What happened? But, we have to do it together … I try to be a fair person.”
A number of employees called in sick yesterday and today.
Dr. Robinson then spoke, saying, “That I want to agree with Ms. Ragland, because you guys are a great bunch of employees. And I believe in your commitment to the citizens of Chatham County, and express my sincere belief in the job that you do.” She also said that she would accept any calls from any employees who wanted to speak with her.
Vice President Clinton Edminster spoke, and said that he too, wanted to repeat what Ragland said, and he had full confidence in “us trying to stabilize what we have. We’re in the process of building something really great … to really bring some world class transit. And, just pat yourselves on the back for the work you do,” He added that he was available day or night to talk to employees, and added, “As you know I am a die hard transit supporter.”
No other member of the CAT Board had joined the call.
Two of the department chiefs – part of the administrative team built by Mauldin - spoke, including Lenny Cooksey Jr., Chief Operation Officer, and David Sterns, Chief Administration Officer. Both said that they congratulated Ragland. Spearin added that there were “a lot of big items coming up, including budgeting.”
The first employee to speak was named Veronica, who said, “I am pretty sure that you are all aware of how angry we are, but you’re not giving us any explanation. I’ve been here for 22 years. Up until Ms. Mauldin was hired this place was a hot mess. And you want some stability in your job. With all my heart, I want to know what happened. You have to pay all these people off. Where’s all the money coming from? She’s been doing a great job. It was her that encouraged me to be a supervisor, and she wanted to get this company on the right track.”
Deidrick Cody responded, “Unfortunately we cannot get into that in any detail. Believe me we would love to. But at this point, we cannot get into it. It will lead into other matters. But I assure you that in due time, we will get into that.”
Mr. Stewart spoke next. “I think there’s a lot of disconnect by the CAT Board about what has been going on. The management is disconnected about what happens on the street. We don’t have a true voice … having to endure unfair practices, people in positions they are not qualified for … having to put up with things you should haven’t have to put up. The opportunity to have leadership that really understands. I feel a lot of operators don’t feel confident in leadership, in the management. A lot of decisions on the CAT Board are either financial or political. And we have all these issues going on and nobody addresses them.”
Ragland responded that she would have an ‘open door policy’ to listen to employees.
But Stewart responded to Ragland, saying, “I am very certain that they are going to tie your hands, and make you a puppet like they always do, and you’re going to end up in the same position that she is in (Mauldin). That’s what we always do at CAT … is talk and talk and talk, and there are never any changes.”
Cody said that he was then going to end the call.
But, the Vice President of the union spoke up, and said, “I understand, and I promised I wasn’t going to say anything, but cutting this meeting short is a disservice. You all are cutting us short, because most of us are not asking for legalize, because we know what is legal … but at the same time it’s very disrespectful to say, “Shut up and listen, and don’t speak.”
“This was the highest participation since the Covid-19 (on the Town Hall call) … and you are cutting people off like children … and that’s all I’m going to say.”
He said that he was only acting in the interest of time, and it was not his intention to cut anyone off. And, Cody added that people could write any questions to the Board, adding that he was on the call because he wanted to make clear that Ragland had full authority.
Edminster spoke, saying, “It’s important for the healing process. I’m willing to listen all night long, and all day long tomorrow, if that’s what people need. I’m impressed,” he added. “You are all a good bunch.”
“We did not design this meeting to ask questions of the Board, but to introduce me to the employees,” said Ragland, hearing the frustration by the union leader. “We will all come together for general conversations in the future, but that was not the intention tonight …Please don’t be offended by that … I appreciate that people are hurting, that people are passionate about this. This is our career.”
“We are headed on a positive trajectory,” she added, and invited the employees to let her know, “what they think we need to do. Nothing is out of reach,” in establishing communication channels with employees, she said.
