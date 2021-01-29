January 29, 2021 – CORRECTED STORY: Three Chatham Area Transit Authority (CAT) board members, including Vice-Chairman of the Board Clinton Edminster, have issued a statement today regarding the surprise move by six members of the CAT Board to fire their CEO, Bacarra Mauldin.
The Board has called a Special Called Meeting at 2:00 p.m. today.
The statement is as follows:
January 29, 2021
As you are aware, on Tuesday, January 26, the Board of Directors of Chatham Area Transit voted to terminate the contract of CEO Bacarra Mauldin. The vote was not unanimous. Out of 9 members, three did not support the motion to terminate. We -- Clinton Edminister, Dr. Gertrude Robinson, and City of Savannah Alderman Detric Leggett -- voted NO.
We voted not to terminate Bacarra Mauldin because we believe she did nothing wrong. We unequivocally denounce Chairman Deidrick Cody’s recent statement that the Board lacked confidence in Ms. Mauldin. That is a lie. The three of us who voted NO to firing Ms. Mauldin had complete confidence in her leadership and trusted her to make the best decisions for the agency.
This board hired Mrs. Mauldin seven months ago to bring a positive change to CAT, an organization that has suffered greatly due to the malfeasance of some Board members. That is what has prompted this joint statement. Over the years, and certainly with the termination of Ms. Mauldin, this Board has greatly hindered any progress at CAT for the foreseeable future.
As Ms. Mauldin moved to stabilize the agency’s finances, improve employee morale and build solid relationships with community and business leaders, members of our board grew increasingly hostile towards her actions. There was nothing Ms. Mauldin could do to please certain members of the Board. We, Dr. Robinson, Alderman Leggett and Mr. Edminster, have never been presented with any evidence of any legal or ethical wrongdoing. Instead, we have only seen Ms. Mauldin forge important relationships in the community, boost employee engagement, heighten our marketing efforts, and lead us on a path towards long term financial health.
Our community deserves the integrity, passion, and intelligence that Ms. Mauldin exhibits and her termination is not only a huge loss, but a devastating blow to the future stability of this organization.
If the Board's goals are to stabilize the organization, and re-establish trust in the community, with employees and riders, we believe the honest and rightful path forward is to immediately reinstate Bacarra Mauldin as Chief Executive Officer at Chatham Area Transit.
Sincerely yours in service,
CAT Board Members
Dr. Gertrude Robinson
Alderman Detric Leggett
CAT Vice Chairman, Clinton Edminster
