January 31, 2023 - Chatham Area Transit (CAT) is moving forward in 2023 with its Master Transit Plan, an initiative with Chatham Connects.
Beginning today, Tuesday, Jan. 31 through Friday, Feb. 3, Chatham Connects and CAT staff will be out at the Joe Murray Rivers Jr., Intermodal Transit Center and on CAT buses conducting surveys that will help shape the future of public transportation in Chatham County.
“The CAT Master Transit Plan is being developed with the input of all of the community – that connection is critical. We look forward to hearing from all and to bringing forward solutions that make our community and our resident’s lives better. CAT is aimed to connect community, open opportunity, and grow green,” said Executive Director/CEO Faye DiMassimo.
Chatham Connects responds to changing mobility needs by developing regional mobility strategies, including considering new ways of offering public transportation.
A final set of recommendations based on analysis and community engagement will be completed in the Summer of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.