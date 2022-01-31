January 31, 2022 - Chatham County Animal Services will host a virtual public engagement meeting to educate and inform resident about current services and gather input for strategic direction.
Chatham County Animal Services enforces the County’s animal control ordinances and operates the County’s open admission animal shelter. Animal Service officers respond to many complaints including nuisance complaints, neglect, bite reports, and stray dogs. In 2021, over 2300 cats and dogs were either impounded by officers or brought in by citizens of Chatham County. These animals were cared for by the shelter staff and, with the help of local rescues, most of them found new homes.
Animal welfare norms are constantly changing, and Animal Services is changing with them. In doing so, they would like help from the community we serve. Chatham County Animal Services will be conducting a public meeting to discuss their services as well as services provided by others in the community.
This meeting will take place Feb. 7, 2022 at 5 p.m.
To make a comment or ask a question you must register in advance.
- To register, visit:
- After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
To watch the meeting (no comments or questions):
- Watch on the Chatham County Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ChathamCounty
- Channel 16 Online: https://www.chathamcountyga.gov/OurCounty/Cgtv
- Or watch on Comcast Channel 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.