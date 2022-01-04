Kurtis Purtee.jpeg
January 4, 2022 - Kurtis Purtee, Alderman of the City of Savannah, GA and Police Captain of the Georgia Southern University Police Department has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2022 Public Safety and Crime Prevention (PSCP) Federal Advocacy Committee. Alderman Purtee was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, Georgia.

“I am excited for this opportunity to be one of four officials from Georgia chosen to serve on this committee. This will help ensure that local issues concerning Public Safety and Crime Prevention are heard at the federal level," said Alderman Purtee.
 
As a member of NLC’s (PSCP) committee, Alderman Purtee will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America’s municipalities before Congress, with the administration and at home.
 
“NLC’s federal advocacy committees are a key tool for gathering insights directly from the communities that our members serve,” said NLC President Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, Georgia. “I am excited to have Alderman Kurtis Purtee serve on the Public Safety and Crime Prevention committee and look forward to working with him to fulfill the promise of America’s cities, towns and villages.”
 
The full leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair Joel Navarro, Councilmember, City of Tempe, AZ, Vice Chair Brian Kazy, Councilmember, City of Cleveland, OH, and Vice Chair Willie Lightfoot, Council Vice President, City of Rochester, NY.
 
For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit: www.nlc.org/advocacy/committees.

