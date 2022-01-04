January 4, 2022 - Tribble Lake, a man-made lake located within Joseph Tribble Park has experienced damage to one of its walls and will likely have to be drained entirely for repairs. The City of Savannah has utilized potable water to attempt to stabilize the issue, but even at a flow of 600 gallons per minute, the lake level has continued to drop.
The City will reach out to partner agencies for assistance with wildlife, however the damage may result in the draining of the lake before wildlife is able to be relocated. While the City attempts to find a solution for the wildlife, potable water will continue to be pumped into the lake to stabilize water levels as much as possible.
