January 5, 2021 - A Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) officer has been fired following his arrest on sexual assault charges involving a minor.
Officer Christopher Crick’s employment with CCPD, which began July 1, 2019, was terminated yesterday. Crick was arrested the night of Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, by the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office after they were alerted to a complaint that Crick sexually assaulted a minor. The victim is someone who was previously known to Crick.
The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office notified CCPD supervisors of the arrest around 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Per CCPD policy, a member of CCPD Command Staff and a supervisor immediately responded and took possession of Crick’s service weapon, badge and patrol vehicle. Crick was placed on administrative leave.
The next day, Saturday, January 2, 2021, CCPD Chief Jeff Hadley spoke with the lead Bryan County investigator on the case, and then began termination procedures against Crick.
