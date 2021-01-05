January 5, 2021 - Sonya L. Jackson was sworn in this week as Chatham County Tax Commissioner, the first Black person to be elected to the office in the county’s history.
Jackson’s campaign platform included promises to leverage her business expertise to improve access to services, educate residents about the tax laws and their rights, and reform government accountability.
“I promised, if elected, that you would have a friend in the tax commissioner’s office,” Jackson said at the swearing-in ceremony. “I will keep that promise. You have elected someone who not only answers the call to serve, but who will also answer your call, irrespective of your name, title or status.”
Elected to a four-year term, Jackson takes the helm of an agency with a $6.3 million budget and 78 employees that bills, collects and disburses $500 million annually in property and motor vehicle taxes to state, county and local governments and schools.
