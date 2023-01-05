January 5, 2022 - The Savannah Interagency Diversity Council (SIDC) will educate and inform Chatham and surrounding counties about human trafficking at its 8th annual event at Savannah State University. A workshop for law enforcement will be hosted on Jan. 27 followed by a free community workshop on Jan. 28. Organizers of Traffick Jam will give the public resources and tools to help spot the signs of human trafficking.
“Women and men, girls and boys are trafficked and although people may perceive this is an international problem, it is, unfortunately, a national, statewide and local issue as well,” said Tina Browning, treasurer of SIDC and marketing chair of the Savannah Traffick Jam conference.
Human trafficking is a multi-billion-dollar enterprise and involves commercial sexual exploitation and labor servitude. According to the U.S. Department of State, traffickers get victims to engage in labor or commercial sex in both legal and illicit industries and sectors in the United States. These range from the hospitality industry, traveling sales crews, agriculture, janitorial services to construction, landscaping, restaurants, factories, care for persons with disabilities, salon services, massage parlors, retail services, fairs and carnivals, peddling and begging, drug smuggling and distribution, religious institutions, child care, and domestic work.
This year, Mr. Kwami Adoboe-Herrara, a labor trafficking survivor, will share his story of being exploited as a child.
Additional topics and speakers include:
- Human Trafficking Migration - Ms. Amy Waddell, Savannah Working Against Human Trafficking (SWAHT)
- Labor Trafficking - Facts and Statistics - Greg Gilluly, Assistant United States Attorney, Tania Groover, Assistant United States Attorney, US Attorney’s Office Southern District of Georgia
- Pornography - Gateway To Sex Trafficking - Ms. Tammy Hopper, National Safe Place Network, Louisville, KY
- Law Enforcement Panel - Prosecution and Beyond - Greg Gilluly, AUSA, Tania Groover, AUSA, US Attorney Office, Southern District of Georgia; Diane McLeod, Attorney, Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI); Savannah Interagency Diversity Council (SIDC)
- Human Trafficking Grooming Trends - Dr. Karen Lambie, Savannah Working Against Human Trafficking (SWAHT)
- Misinformation on Human Trafficking, The Rise of QAnon - Dr. Kate Perry, Associate Professor, Department of Political Science and International Studies, Georgia Southern University, Savannah Interagency Diversity Council (SIDC)
Visit thesidc.org/traffick-jam-2023 to register. Registration is free and open to the public. Sponsorships and civic group speaking engagements are also available.
