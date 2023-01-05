January 5, 2022 - The Savannah Interagency Diversity Council (SIDC) will educate and inform Chatham and surrounding counties about human trafficking at its 8th annual event at Savannah State University. A workshop for law enforcement will be hosted on Jan. 27 followed by a free community workshop on Jan. 28. Organizers of Traffick Jam will give the public resources and tools to help spot the signs of human trafficking. 

“Women and men, girls and boys are trafficked and although people may perceive this is an international problem, it is, unfortunately, a national, statewide and local issue as well,” said Tina Browning, treasurer of SIDC and marketing chair of the Savannah Traffick Jam conference.

