January 6, 2022 - Alderman Nick Palumbo of the City of Savannah has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2022 Energy, Environment and Natural Resources (EENR) Federal Advocacy Committee. Palumbo was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, Georgia.
“This is an incredible opportunity to take some of the major initiatives we’ve embarked upon in Savannah including our 100% Clean Energy Plan and innovative strategies to reduce waste in our coastal environment and share them with other cities across the nation. I’m honored to join this committee to share and learn.”
As a member of NLC’s EENR committee, Alderman Palumbo will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America’s municipalities before Congress, with the administration and at home, particularly around building sustainable and resilient infrastructure.
“NLC’s federal advocacy committees are a key tool for gathering insights directly from the communities that our members serve,” said NLC President Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, Georgia. “I am excited to have Alderman Palumbo serve on the Energy, Environment and Natural Resources committee and look forward to working with Nick to fulfill the promise of America’s cities, towns and villages.”
The full leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair Emily Larson, Mayor, Duluth, Minnesota, Vice Chair Cindy Dyballa, Councilmember, Takoma Park, Maryland and Vice Chair Brian Jones, Councilmember, Union City, Georgia.
For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit: www.nlc.org/advocacy/committees.
