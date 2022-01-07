January 7, 2022 - For the second consecutive year, Mayor Van R. Johnson, II, has been named among Georgia Trend's 100 most influential Georgians in the 24th iteration of the publication's annual list of influential people around the Peach State.
In their profile of Mayor Johnson, Georgia Trend highlighted the following: "Midway through his inaugural term as mayor, Johnson will see what is billed as the city's largest public works project come to fruition - about 20 years after it was first discussed - when the 9,500-seat, $165 million Enmarket Arena opens this month. Revitalization and development of the surrounding area is linked to the project."
For this listing of the 100 Most Influential Georgians, Georgia Trend assembled a group of remarkable people, many of whom have tackled challenges from COVID-19 and political conflicts, among others.
"I am excited to once again be named among this prestigious list of influential Georgians," Mayor Johnson said. "This means that Savannah remains viable and influential in the direction of our state. This is a win for Savannah."
This year's list includes CEOs, politicians, college presidents, nonprofit and economic development leaders, among others, who have inspired and spearheaded efforts to meet and beat challenges in virtually every corner of the Peach State. Some are very public figures, while others work quietly behind the scenes. All are tireless and passionate in pursuit of their vision for a better Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.